HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

