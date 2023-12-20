HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

