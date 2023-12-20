HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.