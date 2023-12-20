HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

