HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,963 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

