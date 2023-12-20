HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.