HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE IBM opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

