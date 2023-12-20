HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

