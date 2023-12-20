HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

