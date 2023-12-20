HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,008 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

