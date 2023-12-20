HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,573 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

