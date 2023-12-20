Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HOG opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

