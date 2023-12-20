Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,072 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $317.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.