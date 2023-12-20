Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

