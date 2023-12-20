Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,821,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LIT opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

