Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

