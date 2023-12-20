Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Downgraded by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.83.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock opened at C$46.03 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$35.76 and a one year high of C$51.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0804598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,750 shares of company stock worth $2,600,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

