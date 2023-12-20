Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIL. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,775 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

