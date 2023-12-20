Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to “Hold”

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

