General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

GE stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37. General Electric has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

