Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $84.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

