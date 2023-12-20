Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,670 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

