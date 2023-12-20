Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

