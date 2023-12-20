Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

