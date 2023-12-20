Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $579.81 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $589.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

