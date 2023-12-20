Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $157.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

