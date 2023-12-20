Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

