Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,483,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

