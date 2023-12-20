Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

