Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,342 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

