Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,084 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,817,630,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

