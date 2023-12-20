FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.98 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of BFH opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,020. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

