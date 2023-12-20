fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.32. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
