FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.