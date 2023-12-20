FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 772 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 202,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.14. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

