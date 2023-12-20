Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

