FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 483,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $165.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after acquiring an additional 349,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSV

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.