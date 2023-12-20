First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) versus Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Critical Contrast

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Solar alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Oxford Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.62 billion 7.04 -$44.17 million $4.42 39.06 Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 2.93 $70.63 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Solar.

First Solar has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Solar and Oxford Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 4 22 0 2.85 Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Solar presently has a consensus target price of $232.96, indicating a potential upside of 34.93%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 14.99% 8.35% 5.67% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Solar beats Oxford Instruments on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.