First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 46.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $172.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

