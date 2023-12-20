First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.