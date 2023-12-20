First Financial Corp IN Sells 96 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 37.2% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.37. The company has a market capitalization of $344.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

