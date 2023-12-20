First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $479.08. The company has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day moving average is $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.