First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $3.59 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

MRK stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

