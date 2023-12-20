First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

