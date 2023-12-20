Financial Comparison: QuantaSing Group (QSG) vs. Its Competitors

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare QuantaSing Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million -$14.97 million -8.48 QuantaSing Group Competitors $515.97 million $4.13 million 5.21

Profitability

QuantaSing Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -6.73% -43.88% 2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuantaSing Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 230 1038 1425 92 2.50

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 453.37%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 7.90%. Given QuantaSing Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

QuantaSing Group peers beat QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

