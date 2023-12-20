Financial Analysis: GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) & Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GlucoTrack and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GlucoTrack and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.36) -0.65 Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 2.61 -$10.63 million ($9.13) -0.04

GlucoTrack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelligent Bio Solutions. GlucoTrack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% Intelligent Bio Solutions -510.29% -147.23% -64.92%

Volatility & Risk

GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.65, suggesting that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

