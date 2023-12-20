Field & Main Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.93.

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $406.57 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.00 and its 200 day moving average is $369.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

