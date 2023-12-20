Field & Main Bank Sells 700 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Field & Main Bank reduced its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GABC. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $105,612.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 459,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,446,482.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 459,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,446,482.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,816 shares of company stock valued at $661,094 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.64. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

