F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Stephens

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

