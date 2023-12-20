FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 17.000-18.500 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDX opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

